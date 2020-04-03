Narrative Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Narrative has a market capitalization of $58,702.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.