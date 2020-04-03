Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

NDAQ traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,276. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

