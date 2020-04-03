National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Dollarama stock opened at C$38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$52.12.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

