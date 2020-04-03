National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.25.

BLX opened at C$24.95 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.18.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

