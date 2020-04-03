National Bank Financial Comments on Park Lawn Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.57 million and a P/E ratio of 51.58. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

