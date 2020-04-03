National Bank Financial Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.50

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$62.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.17.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$57.39. 3,586,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,120. BCE has a 12-month low of C$46.03 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

