National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

