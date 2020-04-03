National Grid (LON:NG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective (up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 988.38 ($13.00).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 29.20 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting GBX 841.80 ($11.07). 11,824,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 971.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 933.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.