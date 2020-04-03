National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NGG has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.