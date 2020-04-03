National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

