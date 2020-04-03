Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $6,850.12 and $46.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076688 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00341119 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000895 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008933 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012669 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Fatbtc and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.