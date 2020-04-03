Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 280.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

