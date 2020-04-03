NavCoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $5.53 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $71,003.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,305,639 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, cfinex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

