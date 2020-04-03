Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Navigator stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

