nDEX (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $2,342.80

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market cap of $2,342.80 and approximately $76.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.02627054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

