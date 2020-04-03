Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.39

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $124,953.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005790 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005599 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,190,485 coins and its circulating supply is 15,612,578 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.