Nectar (NEC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.16 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Nectar has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029283 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.89 or 1.00894007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00074036 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

