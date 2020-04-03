Needham & Company LLC Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.98 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.