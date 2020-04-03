Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 262,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,176. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.