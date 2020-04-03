Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.