NEM Market Cap Reaches $333.21 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, NEM has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $333.21 million and $21.76 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, Cryptomate and Cryptopia.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Kryptono, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Iquant, Koineks, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, Crex24, Zaif, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, COSS, Coinbe, Bitbns, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Exrates, Binance, B2BX, Liquid, Bithumb and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

