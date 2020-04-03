Neo Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $496.08 million and approximately $459.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00104448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, BitMart and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.02640394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Tidebit, Upbit, Cobinhood, OKEx, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Bibox, OTCBTC, Ovis, DragonEX, CoinEx, BCEX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Bittrex, Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin, COSS, Switcheo Network, BitMart, Cryptopia, Koinex, Binance, Liquid, Exrates, CoinBene, TDAX, Coinrail, CoinEgg, LBank, Coinnest, Bitinka and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

