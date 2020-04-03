Nephros’ (NEPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338. Nephros has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.