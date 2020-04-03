Nerva Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Nerva has a market capitalization of $229,712.26 and $168.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.02631898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198351 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

