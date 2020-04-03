Nestree (EGG) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $716,823.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,884,652 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

