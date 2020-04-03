Netbox Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $94,762.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $94,762.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00705029 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,114,775 coins and its circulating supply is 43,035,015 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.