Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $111,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

