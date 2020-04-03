Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $80,281.17 and $5,301.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.04544567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010478 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

