Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Nevro worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

NVRO stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

