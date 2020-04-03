New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 31,000 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 872,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.07. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,423,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in New Relic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 501,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $83.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

