New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from to in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

