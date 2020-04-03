Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

NR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.45. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,193,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.