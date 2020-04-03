Newton (NEW) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Newton has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $3.77 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last week, Newton has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

