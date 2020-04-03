Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $395.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

