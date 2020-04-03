NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 142,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,979. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano purchased 28,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

