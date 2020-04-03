NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $22.06 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In related news, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

