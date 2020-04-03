NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NEXT/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. NEXT/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

