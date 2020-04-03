NEXT Market Cap Reaches $22.10 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00008064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $143,542.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00599100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

