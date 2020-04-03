NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. NEXT has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

