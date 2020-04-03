Nexus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,800 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,656. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

