Nexus Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.96.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 3,422,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,218. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

