Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,295,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,889,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

