Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 92,715 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,715 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 10,052,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,350. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

