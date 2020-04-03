Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Facebook from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.31.

Shares of FB traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 25,969,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,650,980. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,234. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.