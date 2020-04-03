Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $14.08 Million Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Pra Group accounts for 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Pra Group worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

