Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for 0.6% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 18,305,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

