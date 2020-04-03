Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $31.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,207,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

