Nexus Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 781,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

