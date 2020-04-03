Nexus Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. 31,150,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479,916. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.