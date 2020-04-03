Nexus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,661 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

BNS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 1,526,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,293. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

